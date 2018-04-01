Many Drivers' Names, But One Address

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A newspaper analysis reveals that at least a dozen people, all claiming to live at the same address, obtained commercial driver's licenses from a southern Missouri trucking school. But The Kansas City Star says the address is a small auto-sales business. And the owner says he's never heard of the dozen drivers. Federal officials already are investigating the South Central Career Center Truck Training Program in West Plains. The director of the school called authorities because a large number of people taking license tests had names that appeared to be Middle Eastern in origin.