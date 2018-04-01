Many Gather to Discuss New Rec Facility in Jefferson City

The results of the community recreation center feasibility study were revealed at a public meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers in the capitol. Many residents, as well as representatives from the Department of Parks and Recreation, asked questions and voiced their concerns about the proposed facility.

In order to find out what kind of facility would best serve the community, the department hired a company to survey everyone within a radius of 15 miles of the city limits.

Although no plans have been made, Parks and Rec commission member Denise Chapel is already thinking about how to fund this facility.

"We are actively engaging in seeing if we have any partnership interests," she said. "We are also looking to see what parks and rec could fund, as well as seeing what the people in the constituency could use."

Although the city already has about 32 other facilities, citizens commented in their feedback that there was still a lack of space for their events.

Jim Casey works with mentally handicapped individuals at the Cole County Special Services and hopes the facility will include classroom space so his organization can hold classes for families learning about their children's illness.