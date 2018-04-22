Many Missouri school districts cite benefits of four-day weeks

2 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, March 10 2016 Mar 10, 2016 Thursday, March 10, 2016 8:11:00 PM CST March 10, 2016 in News
By: Zack Newman, Uliana Pavolva and Calli Luna, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - Some school districts in Missouri have made the switch to a four-day school week and they cite a variety of reasons: to stay open, to get new programs for their students and to promote professional development.

The decision to close one day of the week comes with challenges, but Superintendent of the Montgomery County R-II School District Michael Gray said it has lifted financial burdens, and benefitted students and teachers.

The Wellsville Middletown R-I School District is one of 16 districts to make the change over the past four years. Superintendent Pete Nasir said he knew a poor economy would affect his school district. He said the combination of a closed brick plant and the recession forced the number of students to drop.

“The recession hit us hard,” Nasir said. “People left town to find jobs. Our district has a declining financial climate because we're losing students.”

He said the district initialized a three-pronged approach to save the school. In addition to applying for grants and a tax levy, it instituted a four-day school week this year.

“We’re hoping to maintain what we have by reducing our overall cost,” Nasir said.

The other school districts made the switch had different reasons. (Read more.)

Superintendent of Maries County R-II Patrick Call said money supplements funding from the state often falls short.

“It helps fill the reduction in funds from the state in state aid,” Call said. “It would have come from gambling and the lottery. Those funds come in short every year.”

Call said the money saved by going to a four-day week allowed the district to complete various projects, such as buying a school bus, replacing an ailing elevator in the high school and repairing roofs.

Some districts use the extra day as professional development time for teachers, so they can prepare for their classes without taking up hours on their weekend.

“Teachers love it, and feel like they’re fresh and able to focus on what they need to do,” Gray said.

Teachers now have consistent openings to schedule doctor appointments and other errands, he said.

“We found drastic reduction in substitution teacher cost because teacher absences went down,” Gray said. “In the first year, we saved roughly $30,000.”

The four-day schedule is attractive to those looking for work, said Bob Curtis, principal of the Community R-VI middle and high schools in Laddonia. He said a recent opening at the middle school received twice as many teacher applications than it usually would. Curtis said the district often struggles to find job seekers.

It’s an issue often faced by schools in small towns, said Phil Lewis, executive director of Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.

“In some of our suburban areas, if a math job opens up or a science job opens up, we'll probably get from 25 to 40 or more applicants for those jobs,” Lewis said. “In many rural areas of Missouri, they might get three. And of those three, maybe two of them would need to be certified to be teachers.”

The new schedule means school days were lengthened by more than an hour, which is not attractive to all school districts.

The Lexington R-V School District made the shift for two years and then went back to a five-day school week in 2015.

“The main reason for the change was the length of the school day for the four-day week was too long for our younger students,” said Michelle Roush, assistant superintendent of Lexington R-V School District.

Another concern of a four-day school week is that students could have less class time.

Gray said he was surprised to see the opposite happen in the Montgomery County School District.

“If you take our four-day week and compare it with our previous five-day week, our students over a year's time are in front of a teacher more minutes than they were on the five-day week,” Gray said.

Another potential problem is that low-achieving students could possibly not get the attention they need to succeed.

Lewis said, “I think we could end up losing some kids, it would be easier for them to not come to school and I think that's one of the reasons that the larger schools say we want to stay with that five-day work week because they know the benefit of having those kids five days a week is critical because we don't want to lose them.”

Gray said it has not been a problem for the Montgomery County R-II School District.

“In fact, most of our students that we thought were low achievers, or really struggled in their learning, have come to us and said ‘I've found that even though I may not like school I can get through these four days easier,’” Gray said.

Test scores and achievement levels have not dropped for students within his district, he said.

Lewis said he also had concerns about what happens to his district’s students once they leave secondary school and move into the workforce, which requires a five-day week for most occupations.

"I think one con is that we all right now are working on a five day work week. That's been around for a long, long time.” Lewis said.

However, Gray said graduates have come back and told him that a four-day school week is much like college. He said they told him it was not a hard transition.

“We've got some students that are now graduating college and the ones that have come back said ‘Mr. Gray, it's not much different than college,’” Gray said. “I may have all my classes on two or three days, and have the other days where I go to lab or I go do this.”

More News

Grid
List

Fire threatens Aldi on Green Meadows
Fire threatens Aldi on Green Meadows
COLUMBIA - Heavy flames threatened the Aldi on Green Meadows Road Sunday as fire destroyed a delivery truck parked just... More >>
6 minutes ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 5:48:10 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Rain holds off as thousands gather to celebrate Earth Day
Rain holds off as thousands gather to celebrate Earth Day
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Earth Day Festival featured local vendors, food trucks and live music Sunday. The festival... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Concertgoers claim event was a scam
Concertgoers claim event was a scam
BOONVILLE - An electronic music festival by the name "Boonphoria" has attendees wondering if the event was just a money... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Local residents and first responders honor fallen Miller County deputy
Local residents and first responders honor fallen Miller County deputy
ELDON - Flags are at half staff all throughout Miller County, as residents honor the life of Deputy Casey Shoemate.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 3:39:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Sustainable energy advocacy group hosts "Earth Day" 5-K
Sustainable energy advocacy group hosts "Earth Day" 5-K
COLUMBIA - A local organization sought to raise awareness about renewable energy by having people exert some. Renew Missouri,... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 6:31:00 AM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday was the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, and on Saturday, members of the Jefferson City community... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:03:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
COLUMBIA - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R- Harrisonville announced the winner of her annual congressional art competition Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Osage community rallies together after tragedy
Osage community rallies together after tragedy
LAKE OZARK - For the past five years, Osage Heritage Elementary has hosted a Color Run to raise funds for... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:43:59 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis-area day care teaching assistant has been found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:40:09 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 6:27:00 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri legislators approved numerous changes Thursday to local elections, including allowing voters to request absentee ballots... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 5:27:13 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
MILLER COUNTY - Casey Shoemate, a 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy, died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:05:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close its Columbia Mall store this summer because the location has become unprofitable. Sears Director... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:46:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Fatal fire brings community together
Fatal fire brings community together
LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming together to help a family who lost their children in a fire get... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

MU Greek leaders discuss new policy to fix public image
MU Greek leaders discuss new policy to fix public image
COLUMBIA – As more and more fraternities face misconduct charges across the nation, the Greek community of MU is looking... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 59°
7pm 58°
8pm 58°
9pm 59°