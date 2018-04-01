Many Missouri Trump delegates aren't supporters

BALLWIN (AP) — Donald Trump has complained about a "rigged" political system, and after Missouri's congressional district conventions some of his supporters agree with him.

The New York businessman narrowly defeated Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Missouri's presidential primary on March 15, earning 37 of the state's 52 delegates to the Republican National Convention in July.

Missouri's eight congressional districts hosted conventions Saturday to select three national convention delegates each. Trump won in five of the eight congressional districts, theoretically earning 15 delegates. But GOP leaders say just six of those selected are Trump supporters.

Twenty-five of the remaining 28 delegates will be selected at the state convention in three weeks. The other three are Republican National Committee members who are automatic delegates.