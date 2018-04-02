MAP Test Results Discussed

COLUMBIA- Columbia school leaders discussed the results of last year's MAP tests Wednesday. The results will be released to the public Thursday. These tests are important because they let teachers know where their students are struggling. These tests hold the schools accountable for their student's learning.

Grant Elementary Principal, Kristin Matthews, said that previous years' results were a good guide to how the school is doing. She said that they lay down a nice focus for what the school should work on and emphasize.