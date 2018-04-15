March Data Shows Unemployment Rate Inconsistent with Job Growth

COLUMBIA - The Department of Economic Development reported unemployment rates in Missouri increased from February, but employers also added more than 3,000 new jobs.

The statistics don't seem to match up.

The unemployment rate in the month of March was 6.7 percent, compared to 6.4 percent in February. The national unemployment rate for March was also 6.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Missouri, construction, education and health services job sectors added the most jobs. Construction jobs grew by 2,000 and the education and health services sectors each grew by 1,600 jobs.

KOMU 8 News reached out to 12 different construction companies in Columbia Wednesday afternoon to see if any directly affected the job growth in the state, but none of them returned the phone calls.

Construction jobs also increased nationally. 20,000 jobs were added for the construction sector in March. Also 5,000 jobs for both manufacturing and financial activities were added around the country.

On the other hand, the one sector with the biggest decrease in Missouri was leisure and hospitality jobs. This sector declined by nearly 2,000 jobs.

For a link to the Automatic Data Processing National Employment Report, click here. The report shows which job sectors added or lost jobs on a national scale.