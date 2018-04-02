"March for our Lives" isn't just for students
COLUMBIA – People across the nation are taking a stand for greater gun control. In Columbia, residents participated in the “March for our Lives” event Saturday to demonstrate their frustrations.
Sophomore Rachael Erickson organized the event and said she learned a lot from the amount of people that showed up, despite the less than stellar weather.
"It shows me that Missouri is going to be fine. We're going to be fine," Erickson said. "We have the power, we have the motivation to do this."
What motivated people to march varies.
Olivia Taylor, an 8th grader in Jefferson City, said she noticed changes in her school routine she isn't comfortable with.
"Instead of talking about how to change the gun laws within school, we start to change how we are protecting ourselves in school and there's something wrong with that," Taylor said.
Josette Savidge is a mother of a young boy. She marched for her son's future.
"I don't want to have him grow up in a place where this is still continuing," Savidge said. "It happened when I was a senior in high school, that's when Columbine happened, and it just doesn't need to continue."
Savidge empathizes with the younger generation of students that are facing what she did years ago.
"Nobody should go to school and feel like they are going to have their lives taken from them," she said. "It just doesn't need to happen."
Savidge's advice to anyone afraid to speak out is simple.
"We are here and everybody wants to come together to do something," she said. "Whatever way that you can, whatever way that it means something to you, work together within your small community to make sure that you are making a change and making a difference for your children."
Taylor said opponents should take a step back.
"Take a look at our perspective," Taylor said. "Take a look at people who are my age that are dying."
Erickson said she plans on starting a club at Rock Bridge High School to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
10:00aToday with Kathie Lee & Hoda
11:00aRachael Ray
12:00pKOMU 8 News @ Noon
10:00aJerry Springer
11:00aJerry Springer
12:00pJerry Springer
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld