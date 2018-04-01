Marcus Murphy leaves behind multifaceted legacy

ORLANDO - There are about 110 players on a division 1 football team. To make one of these teams and then have an impact is obviously something not many football players across the nation get the chance to even do.

How about leaving behind a legacy? That's difficult and up for discussion from player to player.

However, a certain Mizzou, do-it-all running back has undoubtedly left his paw print on the program. That would be versatile running back Marcus Murphy.

Murphy said the moment he came to Columbia in 2010 and put on his Mizzou jersey, he had a vision for what he would become during his time with the team.

"From day one, I just wanted to be one of the best playmakers to come through Mizzou," Murphy said. "I just want to be somebody that can make a difference when they get the ball in their hands and just put points on the board."

The 5-9 tailback has certainly done that this season, as Murphy is the only player in the nation to score by means of rushing, kickoff returns, punt returns and receiving. Even though he can do so many different things, his approach remains simple.

"I try to do the right things on and off the field," Murphy said. "I just basically try to be a brother to the guys on the team. Just line up and give it my all every time I'm on the field. That has pushed me through."

Murphy, who has received plenty of awards during his four-plus years at Mizzou, recently earned one that meant a lot to him.

"My sophomore year, I got Second-Team All-American honors," Murphy said. "From that day on, I said I wanted to get First-Team All-American. That's just one of the most special awards because my picture is going to be on the wall forever. That's just one piece of legacy that I can leave on."

Murphy finished the season with 4,905 career all-purpose yards, which is second-most in Mizzou history. That is second only to Jeremy Maclin, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.