Maries Co. Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death in Vichy

MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" of a 24-year-old woman, according to the department's Facebook page.

Sheriff Chris Heitman told KOMU that 24-year-old Nichole Bailey was transported by Flight for Life to University Hospital in Columbia after an elderly woman found Bailey outside Monday morning near Vichy.

Heitman said Bailey had probably been outside eight or nine hours before she was found, and was sufferering from "severe hypothermia" when she was found, and died later at the hospital.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Heitman told KOMU an autopsy is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged by the department to contact Corporal Jason Comstock at 573-422-3381.

*Editor's note: This story has been edited to indicate Nichole Bailey passed on Monday morning, not Tuesday.