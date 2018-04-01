Maries County Deputies Arrest Man for Meth

BELLE - Maries County deputies arrested John K. Finley of Belle around 10:30 Tuesday night for meth related charges.

The Maries County Sheriff's Department said deputies found Finley in the process of "cooking meth". Finley fled into a wooded area, but was arrested shortly after.

He is charged with manufacture of methamphetamine and remains in Maries County Jail on $100,000 bond.