Maries County Deputies Make Meth Related Arrest, See Increase in DWIs

MARIES COUNTY - Deputies responded to call Monday about a suspicious vehicle near Maries County Road 527 according to the Maries County Sheriff's Department. During the investigation, deputies found methamphetamine drug related paraphernalia. Nichole Rosenburg, 20, of Rolla, was arrested for possession of the drug paraphernalia and taken to Maries County Jail.

Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said in an email Tuesday morning the department has seen a "drastic" increase in DWI arrests recently. Sheriff Heitman said many of those arrests have been individuals under the age of 21. He said officers are working overtime with the help of a grant by the Department of Transportation.