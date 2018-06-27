Maries County deputies searching for man after high-speed chase

2 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 12 2015 Oct 12, 2015 Monday, October 12, 2015 12:53:00 PM CDT October 12, 2015 in News
By: Chris Gothner, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MARIES COUNTY - Deputies were searching for a man Monday they suspect of kidnapping and beating a woman on Sunday, and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Vichy and Vienna areas.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page Monday deputies were looking for 37-year-old Chad A. Cochran of Salem. Deputies said they began chasing Cochran's vehicle after a report he had taken a woman against her will and was beating her.

Deputies pulled behind Cochran and saw a woman screaming for help. Cochran then fled and led deputies on a high speed chase.

Deputies said Cochran slammed on his brakes during the chase, causing a deputy to rear-end Cochran's vehicle. Deputies said they continued to chase Cochran north on Highway 63 at a high rate of speed until he pulled into a corn field on County Road 340 near Vichy. 

Deputies said they were able to locate the woman, who had minor injuries, but Cochran escaped into the woods. 

The Belle Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Conservation assisted the Maries County Sheriff's Office in its pursuit. 

Cochran has been charged with felonious restraint, domestic assault, sexual abuse and resisting arrest. 

Deputies ask anyone with information on Cochran's whereabouts to call their local law enforcement agency. 

(Image from the Maries County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two charged in Fulton High School burglary
Two charged in Fulton High School burglary
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department charged two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:41:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Boone County looks to update voting system
Boone County looks to update voting system
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
COLE COUNTY – Cole County EMS Chief, Jerry Johnston, turned in his letter of resignation Monday. He said his last... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:52:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
MOBERLY - Two teens from the Moberly Area Technical Center (MATC) are showing off their inventive chops at a national... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Weatherization program offers free home improvement
Weatherization program offers free home improvement
COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action's Low-Income Weatherization Program works with families to make their home more energy efficient and... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:45:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:34:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist testified on behalf of Jeffrey Nichols Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 2:26:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in Weather

Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign paid lawyers tens of thousands of dollars to review... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:57:37 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
EUREKA (AP) — A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:06:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
COLUMBIA - A budget analysis group said a much larger than expected state general revenue for the 2019 budget could... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities found a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon. The Camden County Sheriff's Office located 14-year-old Rachel Deaton... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
FULTON - Fulton police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a school burglary. Police say... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:26:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
12am 73°
1am 73°
2am 71°
3am 71°