Maries County Mobile Homes Burn Down From Meth Lab Fire

MARIES COUNY - The Maries County Sheriff's Department and the Dixon Fire Department investigated a fire off Maries County Road near Dixon early Friday morning. Authorities suspect the fire was is due to an active methamphetamine lab that lost control in a vacant mobile home. The mobile home was completely destroyed, but authorities found evidence for an active methamphetamine lab at the scene.

This case remains under the investigation of the Maries County Sheriff's Office as no suspects have been arrested at this. The homeowner, who has moved out of the area, is not a suspect in this case.

"The Maries County Sheriff's Office will continue to actively find and arrest individuals who manufacture and distribute this dangerous drug, and we will stand strong on our zero drug tolerance policy."