Maries County Sees Several Weekend DWI Incidents

VIENNA - Maries County sheriff's deputies responded to several drinking and driving incidents over the weekend, prompting sheriff Chris Heitman to warn holiday drivers in a news release.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Justin M. Korsmeyer of Jefferson City early Sunday morning on Highway 52 near Meta. Officers said the driver had passed out with his foot on the brake, vehicle in gear, in the middle of the road.

Deputies were required to break in to the vehicle, as the driver would not wake up. Officers said there were alcohol containers and several loaded firearms inside the vehicle. Korsmeyer was arrested and deputies obtained a search warrant for his blood. Korsmeyer was issued a citation for DWI and may face additional charges.

Deputies also observed another drunk driver entering Vienna while transporting Korsmeyer. Deputies said the driver was traveling at a high speed and was driving in the oncoming lane. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for DWI who was driving without a license. The driver had a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit.

While making the second arrest, deputies received a report from a parent regarding an underage drinking party occurring approximately two miles away from Vienna. Heitman said deputies were not able to respond in timely fashion as they were handling other calls or arrests.

Heitman said he has lost a family member due to a drinking and driving incident. He said the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies will be out in full force during holiday travel.