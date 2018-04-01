Maries County Sheriff's Dept. Finds Drugs in Vehicle

MARIES COUNTY - A traffic stop ended with a drug-related arrest for the Maries County Sheriff's Department Saturday. According to a press release from the sheriff's department, deputies stopped Alicia Lee, 41 of Chamois, Mo. on Highway 28. During the course of the stop, law enforcement officials located suspected drug paraphernalia and a suspected controlled substance.

Deputies took Lee to the Maries County jail on $25,000 bond.