Maries County Sheriff's Office Responds to Trooper Assault

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an off-duty Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper who was being held at gun point inside her residence by an ex-boyfriend. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies arrived and the off-duty Trooper was able to exit the residence when a single shot was fired.

After short stand-off, members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Phelps County Sheriff's Office entered the residence and found a male subject with what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff's office said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

This case is being investigated by the Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. There is no foul play suspected at this time, but the sheriff's office said the incident is still under investigation.