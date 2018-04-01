Maries County teen dies from suspected overdose on Christmas Eve

Dixon - A 16-year-old girl died from a suspected drug overdose, and a 10-year-old was removed from mother's care on Christmas Eve morning in Maries County, according to Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman.

He said emergency services responded to a call for an unresponsive minor at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Maries County Road 534 in Dixon. Heitman said CPR was already in progress when the emergency crew arrived.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Cause of death is a suspected drug overdose on opiates - either heroin or depressants, Heitman said. Officials found several controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in the house, he said.

The other minor in the home was removed from the care of the mother because of the incident.