Marijuana Found At Mayor's Home

ST. GEORGE (AP) - The mayor of the St. Louis suburb of St. George says marijuana found at his home was for medical use. Harold Goodman, who is 64, was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor marijuana possession. He has taken a voluntary leave of absence as mayor of the tiny community in south St. Louis County. Goodman claims the marijuana was for treatment of Crohn's Disease, a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. But Missouri has no medical marijuana law. The incident comes less than two months after a young man videotaped a St. George police officer berating him and threatening to arrest him on made-up charges, a video that made national news. That officer has since been fired.