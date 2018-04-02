Marijuana Legalization Petitions Move Forward

JEFFERSON CITY - Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Wednesday that three initiative petitions relating to the production, sale, distribution, and consumption of marijuana met state standards for circulation.

The petitions submitted by Columbia resident Dan Viets would amend Article I of the Missouri Constitution.

Before the initiative petition can bypass the state legislature, signatures from six of the eight congressional districts must be submitted to the Secretary of State's office by 5 p.m. May 4. Signatures must be by registered voters and must be equal to 8 percent of the total votes cast in the 2012 governor's election.

Constitutional changes can be brought before Missouri voters in the November 2014 election.

Before circulating petitions, Missouri law requires that groups must first have the form of their petition approved by the secretary of state and attorney general.