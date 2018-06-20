Marine Shooting Case

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) -- A Marine corporal from Missouri pleaded guilty today to murder and other charges stemming from the shooting death of an Iraqi man last year. Corporal Trent Thomas, a St. Louis-area native, entered the pleas through his attorney in a military court. Thomas was the fifth member from an eight-man squad to plead guilty in the case. Seven Marines and a Navy corpsman were accused of kidnapping the Iraqi man and shooting him to death. Thomas was the first to plead guilty to a murder charge. Thomas was on his second combat tour in Iraq when the shooting occurred April 26th.