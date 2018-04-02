Mark Adair's criminal history

COLUMBIA - Following the shooting on MU's campus late Wednesday night, KOMU 8 searched through multiple court records on-line for Mark Adair's criminal history.

The most notable offense, Adair was sentenced to 30 years as a sex offender for kidnapping and raping a nine-year old girl.

Adair was convicted of burglary in the second degree, stealing, drug possession, and assault.

KOMU 8 looked for probable cause statements but they were unavailable.

At the time of his death, Adair was on parole for two active offenses, kidnapping and burglary.

