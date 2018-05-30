Marlins, Alvarez Beat Wainwright, Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Henderson Alvarez retired all nine batters he faced in his first start since pitching a no-hitter on the final day last season, leading the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 victory over a split Cardinals squad.

Alvarez was slowed this spring by a shin infection. He hasn't allowed a run since Sept. 24 or a hit in 12 consecutive innings.

Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright was equally efficient in his first start of spring training. Wainwright faced the minimum in two innings while striking out one. The right-hander needed only 25 pitches to get through the first two innings.

Wainwright was slated to make his first appearance Thursday at Minnesota, but that game was rained out. He will pitch again Tuesday, working on three days' rest, to get him back on track to start opening day.

The Marlins roughed up Lance Lynn for five runs in a third inning that featured doubles from Donovan Solano, Adeiny Hechavarria's and Giancarlo Stanton.