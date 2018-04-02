Marlins Maul Mulder

The Marlins got on the board in the first inning with a Wes Helms RBI single, but Preston Wilson of the Cardinals led off the bottom half with a home run to even the score. The Marlins strung together a four-run second inning to chase Mulder on an RBI triple by Hanley Ramirez and singles by Dan Uggla and Helms.

Uggla also drove in a run with a single in the sixth, then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Jorge Sosa. Willingham hit a solo shot in the eighth off Sosa for the final tally.

Florida's Scott Olsen went eight innings for the win, allowing just three hits and striking out four.

St. Louis tries to bounce back in game two of the series, sending Jason Marquis to the hill against Ricky Nolasco on Wednesday night.