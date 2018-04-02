Marriage Made Easy

A new law will require couples to make only one trip to the courthouse to get their marriage license. Officials believe the current two stop system is outdated, and the new law will make it easier on a lot of people. About 40 thousand couples in Missouri tie the knot every year. Thanks to the new law, they'll have one less step to marriage.

"It really provided two trips, two situations for inconvenience. And for us, it also frees up a lot of clerical time not dealing with the same customer twice," Boone County Recorder of Deeds Bettie Johnson said.

Sandra Sanders, owner of The Gown House, sees newlyweds on every day at her bridal store. She knows they're pressed for time.

"Any time you don't have to go back and repeat your steps, you're saving time," Sanders said.

Officials say the reason for the two visits probably originated when the state required blood testing and had a waiting period. But now, those steps are gone. The time between filling out the application and actually getting the marriage license takes about three days. During that time, the paperwork just sits in the office. Starting Aug. 28, that will all change and couples will be able to pick up a license in one trip. Sanders says that will make getting married more manageable.

If you plan to stop by the recorder's office you'll still need to bring a few things: an ID, Social Security card, the date of the ceremony, and the name of who will perform the wedding

"Putting yourself out there for stress just makes it harder on everybody. So of course definitely, this will take away one of those steps," said Sanders.