Marshal says man came at her aggressively before shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis city marshal says she shot and wounded a man because he kept coming aggressively toward her after beating a woman.

Kevin George of Collinsville, Illinois, was hit at least twice in the leg in the shooting Friday night. The marshal, 59-year-old Shirlean Harrison, was uninjured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cites court documents in which Harrison says George was coming toward her right side, where her gun was holstered. She believes he intended to try and grab the gun.

George is charged with property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle, along with the misdemeanor counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, assault and resisting arrest. He was released from the hospital Saturday and is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.