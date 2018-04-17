Marshall man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murders

MARSHALL (AP) — A central Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of two Saline County residents.

Fifty-nine-year-old Donald Owens, of Marshall, was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to life on both murder counts, plus 25 years for both counts of armed criminal action.

Owens shot and killed 35-year-old Ryan Sanders in Slater and 83-year-old Bonnie Charlene Hupp in Saline County in June 2016.

The Sedalia Democrat reports Sanders was married to Hupp's granddaughter.

Court records say Owens said he killed Sanders to protect a family member involved in legal proceedings against Sanders. He said he killed Hupp because he believed she was responsible for his divorce.