Marshfield Siblings Killed in Crash

MARSHFIELD - The state Highway Patrol says two teenage siblings from southwest Missouri were killed when their pickup truck went off a bridge into the James River.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday near the Webster County town of Marshfield.

The patrol says the truck driven by 17-year-old Dara Hensley, of Seymour, hit part of the bridge and plunged into the river. The bodies of Hensley and her 15-year-old brother, Noah Hensley, were later recovered.

Authorities say the accident did not appear to be related to the high water in much of southern Missouri.