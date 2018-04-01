Martin Drops Senate Bid, Will Run For House

By: the Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republican attorney Ed Martin is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race to run for a newly-redrawn Second Congressional district representing the St. Louis area.

Martin announced his change in political plans Monday in an email to his supporters.

After unsuccessfully challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in 2010 election, Martin said several months ago that he would challenge U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in 2012.

His change in plans comes after Missouri Legislature last week enacted new congressional district boundaries in response to the 2010 census. That map eliminates Carnahan's district and expands the 2nd Congressional District in suburban St. Louis.

Second district incumbent Todd Akin has said he is considering the U.S. Senate race.