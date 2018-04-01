Martin receives runner of the week award

3 years 1 month 6 days ago Monday, February 23 2015 Feb 23, 2015 Monday, February 23, 2015 4:29:00 PM CST February 23, 2015 in Sports
By: Eric Kelly, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia College long-distance runner Lindsey Martin has received the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Women's Indoor Track Runner of the Week award.

Last week, Martin recorded the most individual points at the AMC Indoor Championship. Her team took first place in the 4x800 relay, and she also finished first in the mile and 800 meter run. 

Martin and the Cougars will finish the indoor track next season at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in March.

