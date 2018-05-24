Maryville Changes Bar Age Limit Again

MARYVILLE (AP) - After two years of debate and three votes, Maryville officials have decided to allow 19- and 20-year-olds into the city's bars, with several restrictions.

The Maryville City Council voted Monday to repeal an ordinance passed in January that raised the age to enter the city's bars to 21. However, bars owners will be able to choose whether to admit 19- and 20-year-olds and will be required to try to prevent the younger patrons from drinking.

The council first set the age 19 standard in June 2013.

The Maryville Daily Forum reports the council also rejected giving police broader powers to break up "house parties" on private property, and a measure that would have to prohibited possession of an open container of alcohol in public places.