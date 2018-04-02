Maryville Wins Missouri Class 3 State Championship

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Quarterback Trent Nally ran for three scores and passed for another as Maryville won its 30th game in a row and second straight Class 3 Missouri State High School Championship by defeating Seneca 50-28 Saturday at the Show-Me Bowl.

Nally passed for 96 and ran for 59 more for the Spoofhounds (15-0), who are a perfect 30-0 under Coach Matt Webb.

Quarterback Payton Rawlins went 18-for-30 for 309 yards and a touchdown for Seneca (11-4).

With his team leading 8-6, Nally scored his first touchdown on a 17-yard run with 54 seconds left in the first quarter. He scored again on a 6-yard run early in the second quarter, then hit Kevin McMahon on a 15-yard scoring strike with 2:41 left in the half to give Maryville a 30-6 halftime advantage.