Masked Men Rob SE Mo. Bingo Hall

SIKESTON - Police in a southeast Missouri town are looking for three men who burst into a bingo hall and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery took place Wednesday night while nearly 100 people were playing bingo at an American Legion Hall in Sikeston.

Witnesses said the three men wore masks and carried handguns. They demanded money from the bingo organizers, who handed over some cash. The men ran out of the building.

Police searched the area but didn't' find the men Wednesday night. The Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad was activated because of the nature of the crime and the large number of witnesses.