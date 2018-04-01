Massive Recall of Baby Bumbo Seats

MID-MISSOURI - More than four million Bumbo seats are under a recall alert announced Wednesday. The popular seat is the focus of the recall after nearly two dozen reports of skull fractures. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says babies can wiggle out of the floor seats. CPSC says another 34 babies fell from the seats while being use on a floor or at an unknown elevation. Additional warnings were added to the seats in 2007 reminding against placing the seats on raised surfaces.

Consumers can get a free repair kit that includes a restraint belt. To learn more about how to order the restraint belt, visit the Bumbo Recall webpage.