Master Gardeners on Call

The Central Missouri Master Gardener Plant Sale is Saturday, with thousands of plants and vegetables available. Master gardeners will also answer questions and teach classes on growing tomatoes and herbs.





"The money that we raise at this sale is what we budget all year long," said Master Gardener Don Whitener, "for all the gardens that we take care of in Jefferson City to help make Jefferson City a little prettier."

Proceeds will also pay for scholarships for horticulture students, and support for military families.The sale is from 9:30 a.m.-noon.