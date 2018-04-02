Maternity Fair Educates Expecting Parents

This is the first Columbia Regional Hospital maternity fair. The theme is "A Great Place to Start."

"You want to be familiar with your surroundings when you go somewhere, and you want to be able to know all the possibilities that could happen when you're at the hospital," says expectant mother Kim Holtmeyer.

Dad's also participated in events such as the "Daddy Bag Packing Contest."

"I learned something more than I thought I had before," said Gary Holtmeyer. "There is a lot to do. Not only support the mother, but just trying to be there and help out whenever possible."

It was a good time for parents to have a little fun while learning about pain control options, postpartum health, and pet care with babies.

"[We're trying to] provide a lot of education in helping them get ready for their birth," explained Manager of the Family Birth Center Cindy Sherman. "Good education as far as things to watch for during their pregnancy. Good things to do to help take care of themselves."

Columbia Regional Hospital says it plans to hold the maternity fair every year.