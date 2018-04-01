Math Conference

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Thousands of math teachers visiting Kansas City this week will be able to study a collection of ancient textbooks while attending hundreds of workshops. Math educators from across the Midwest will attend the regional conference of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics on Thursday and Friday. The nearly 300 sessions and workshops focus on exploring new ways of understanding and teaching math. They will also look back in a collection of ancient books from Kansas City's Linda Hall Library, including works by Galileo and Isaac Newton.