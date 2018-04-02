Matt Clark Wins Audrey Walton Combined Events Decathlon

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Track and Field team wrapped up competition of the 8th Annual Audrey J. Walton Combined Events Carnival on Saturday. Matt Clark won the decathlon with 7,268 points while Abbbie Stechshulte-Norton won the women's heptathlon with a score of 5,613 points. Former Tiger Nick Adcock took second in the decathlon with 6,788 points while current Tiger volunteer assistant coach Liz Roehrig took second in the heptathlon with 5,420 points.

Adcock, despite leading the competition after day one, no-heighted in the pole vault to fall out of the lead, allowing Clark to slip past him into first place on Saturday. The Tigers also competed a pair of freshmen in the in the decathlon as both Tim Gillman and Nic Ford completed their first collegiate decathlons on Saturday. Ford took third overall with 6,428 points while Gillman was fourth with 6,304 total points as both showed great promise in their first collegiate decathlons.

Former Tiger Fiona Asigbee also had a nice day in the women's heptathlon with a third-place finish after compiling 5,195 points. Anne Carlson took fourth in the competition with 4,863 points while current Tiger freshman Morgan Whitson took fifth with 4,101 total points.