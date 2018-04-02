Matt Flener's Grandma's Cheese Grits

Use large container, because the grits grows like rice, when it is cooked.

Cook grits in boiling salted water for 4 or 5 minutes. Add butter and cheese (cut up in small pieces) Stir well until mixed. Fold in the beaten eggs, Stir until smooth. Add the paprika and hot sauce. Stir until mixed. Place in greased casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Yield 10-12 servings.



Optional: Crumble cornflakes or Ritz Crackers on top of the casserole and dot with butter

for a different taste.