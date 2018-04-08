Matt Holliday Gets Moth Stuck in Ear

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- This was a different sort of injury bug for Matt Holliday. In a bizarre episode, a moth got stuck deep in Holliday's right ear, forcing the St. Louis Cardinals star to walk off the field while the Los Angeles Dodgers batted in the eighth inning Monday night.

With two outs, Holliday called time in left field and started toward the dugout holding his ear. Cardinals trainer Barry Weinberg met Holliday and tried to help.

"He had a moth fly into his ear, deep into his ear. I don't even know what happened to it," St. Louis manager Tony La Russa said moments after his team's 2-1 loss.

Team spokesman Brian Bartow said Holliday was taken into a dark room and trainers put a light by his ear, trying to lure the insect out. That didn't work, so they used a utensil to get the moth, which was still alive, out of Holliday's ear.

Holliday was not available for comment after the game but appeared to be OK, Bartow said. Corey Patterson replaced Holliday in the field.

Holliday has been on the disabled list twice this season. The All-Star slugger has missed time because of an appendectomy and quadriceps injury.