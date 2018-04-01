Matt Thomas Named AMC Pitcher of the Week

ST. LOUIS - Behind a pair of solid relief outings against Ashford University, William Woods pitcher Matt Thomas was named the AMC Pitcher of the Week

Thomas, who also plays in the outfield, appeared twice and struck out four in his first appearance, helping secure a 2-1 win for the Owls over the Saints with 2.1 innings pitched without allowing a base runner. In his second appearance of the week, he picked up his second save of the year, pitching the final inning with two hits and an unearned run, wrapping up the week with a 0.00 ERA.

He also helped the Owls at the plate, driving in the game-winning RBI in the Owls' second 2-1 win of the series.