Matter of Logistics Before Negele is Deported

Negele is 85 and has lived for several years in the St. Louis suburb St. Peters. In the summer of 2002, an immigration court ordered him sent back to Romania after determining he had walked around the barb-wire fence with a guard dog at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II. Negele's attorney, Warren Hoff Junior, says his client is not in good health, and it is inappropriate to deport an octegenarian who has substantial family connections to this country. Justice officials offered no timetable for the deportation.