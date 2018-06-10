Maty Mauk suspended indefinitely from Missouri football program

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk has been suspended indefinitely from Missouri football, according to a joint statement from MU Athletic Director Mac Rhoades and Head Coach Barry Odom.

The statement read:

"We are currently gathering information regarding the video in question. This is an issue we take very seriously and one that will not be tolerated within our program. We will take the appropriate action once we have all the facts. In the interim, Maty Mauk has been indefinitely suspended from the Mizzou football program."

MU did not explain what video the statement is referencing. However, several media outlets, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, link the statement to a nine-second video on Twitter of someone who looks like Mauk snorting a white substance.

A Twitter user sent a video matching that description to KOMU 8 News; however, the station cannot verify the authenticity of the video or who is pictured.

Missouri suspended Mauk twice during the 2015 season for disciplinary reasons.