Mauk, Cuellar suspended from Mizzou football team

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced in a statement Tuesday that junior quarterback Maty Mauk and junior offensive lineman Malik Cuellar were suspended by the football team for "disciplinary reasons related to violation of team policies."

According to the statement, neither Mauk nor Cuellar will be available for Saturday's game against South Carolina. The statement said "their status going forward will be evaluated after the game."

The athletics department, citing its internal policy, refused any further comment on the suspensions.