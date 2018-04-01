Maxwell's Slam in 10th Lifts Royals Over Rangers
KANSAS CITY - Justin Maxwell hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 Sunday in a matchup of AL wild-card contenders.
The Oakland Athletics clinched the AL West with the Rangers' loss.
Texas dropped 1½ games behind Cleveland for the second wild-card spot. Kansas City is 3½ back.
Maxwell connected off former Royals All-Star closer Joakim Soria.
Royals starter James Shields gave up six hits in eight innings, walking one and striking out two.
Texas starter Alexi Ogando pitched two-hit ball for seven innings, striking out five and walking one.