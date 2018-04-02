Mayor Among Those Seeking Audit of Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) - The mayor of Brentwood and a city resident who submitted a petition are both seeking a state audit of the St. Louis County town.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/ocYJnS) reports that Mayor Pat Kelly sent a letter Friday to state Auditor Tom Schweich. It seeks the audit after issues were raised concerning embezzlement and questionable overtime for fire department employees. Resident Maureen Saunders also submitted a petition for an audit.

A spokesman for the state auditor says the audit would cost $50,000 to $70,000 and would be paid for by the city.