Mayor Convenes Meeting on KC School District Plans

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A small group of Kansas City community leaders has met to talk about what to do with the unaccredited Kansas City school district.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mayor Sly James convened the daylong summit Saturday at Bartle Hall. Although he offered no specifics, he described the meeting as "productive" and said it include a "lot of divergent views" and a "very diverse group of people."

James says that over the next few days, the comments will be sorted through and sent onto the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro is collecting public comments on several proposals for how the state should intervene in poor-performing districts in Kansas City and elsewhere