Mayor in southeast Missouri dies at Subway restaurant

By: The Associated Press

BENTON (AP) - A small southeast Missouri town is mourning the death of its mayor.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 68-year-old Joe Stuckey died Wednesday morning at a Subway restaurant. Mark Amick, an owner of the funeral home handling arrangements, said the cause of death is not known.

Benton is home to 860 residents. The small town is located in Scott County about 100 miles south of St. Louis.