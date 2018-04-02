Mayor McDavid to Attend Chinese Student Inauguration

COLUMBIA- On Wedesday, Mayor Bob McDavid will join the annual inaguration of the Friendship Association of Chinese Students and Scholars. The event will take place at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. In the past, the event has taken place at the University of Missouri campus, but this year it will take place at City Hall.

This is also a preview for events in October between Columbia and a Chinese city, Qingdao. Columbia and Qingdao are sister cities and officials from Qingdao will be visiting.