Mayor Names Advisory Board on KC Airport's Future

KANSAS CITY - Amid talk of rebuilding Kansas City International Airport with a single terminal, Mayor Sly James has created a 24-member advisory group to study if the current layout is adequate.

KMBC-TV reports the panel appointed Tuesday is made up chiefly of business people, civic leaders and former public officials, including former Kansas City, Kan., Mayor Joe Reardon.

It also includes a prominent critic of a plan to do away with KCI's current three-terminal layout, which critics call inefficient.

Kevin Koster started a website, called "Save KCI," as the city accelerated plans for the one-terminal renovation. Koster says his inclusion on the panel proves its membership is not stacked.

James is among the supporters of redesigning the 40-year-old airport. Fans of the current design say it's easy to get to and from gates.