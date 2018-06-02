Mayor Reacts to Columbia Police Association Facebook Post

COLUMBIA - Mayor Bob McDavid fired back on social media after the Columbia Police Officers' Association (CPOA) made a controversial post on its Facebook page Tuesday. The post received national attention.

McDavid posted a public status on his Facebook page Wednesday night that reads, "This Facebook post from the Columbia Police Officers Association shows breathtaking racial insensitivity that cannot be tolerated. The post displays an attitude and lack of professionalism that is unacceptable to the citizens of Columbia. Furthermore, it reflects poorly on the many fine, disciplined police officers in Columbia. I ask for a formal apology from the Columbia Police Officers Association to the citizens of Columbia."

The post on the CPOA page was taken down, but The Huffington Post grabbed a screenshot before the group removed the post.

That post read, "CPD wants a new armored vehicle. Partly b/c when you drive up in one, people surrender and come out of the house. BUT... if CPD rolled up in the new Mercedes 6x16, you KNOW all the boys in the hood would come running out the house - just to admire your ride! I say we roll up in style."

KOMU reached out to Mayor Bob McDavid to speak with him about his Facebook status. He was unavailable for an on camera interview, but spoke with KOMU on the phone. McDavid said the group's title impacts all of local law enforcement, "What [CPOA] says will be interpreted as Columbia Police Department." He added that the post, "Is unprofessional, unacceptable, doesn't reflect Columbia's values."

Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton was asked to comment on the CPOA's post. Administrative Assistant to the Chief, Rebecca Evans said he will not provide an interview as the organization has nothing to do the Columbia Police Department.

[Editor's note: Although reporter's notes show the above comment to be consistent with their phone conversation, Rebecca Evans later contacted KOMU 8 News to deny telling the reporter that the department has nothing to do with the organization. Evans insisted her comment was that she could not speak to questions about police officers being involved in the association. The reporter acknowledges there was another question in their conversation on that subject matter.]

KOMU 8 News originally tried to contact the executive director of the CPOA on Tuesday evening, sending emails and left voicemails. Once again KOMU has reached out to the CPOA on Thursday sending emails and leaving voicemails, but has not recieved a response as of Thursday morning.